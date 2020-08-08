Man Wah (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Shares Up 1.5%

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWITY)’s share price shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $5.95, 6,581 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 22,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWITY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Wah in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Wah in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Man Wah from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67.

Man Wah Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NWITY)

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including customer onboarding, card issuing, core processing, scheme and settlement reconciliation, and chargeback and dispute management service; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance products and solutions to merchants through direct merchant acquiring and acquirer processing solutions.

