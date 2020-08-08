Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Short Interest Update

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the July 15th total of 3,620,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 609,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

MANH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Cfra cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.20.

NASDAQ MANH traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $94.53. 398,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,880. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.50. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $100.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 71.08 and a beta of 2.00.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $135.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert G. Howell sold 31,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $2,790,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 128,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,605,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bruce Richards sold 4,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $359,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $3,372,795 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.5% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,076,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,914,000 after acquiring an additional 169,940 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 28.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,562,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,832,000 after acquiring an additional 342,492 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 126.2% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,268,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,212,000 after acquiring an additional 707,881 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 6.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,244,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,018,000 after acquiring an additional 70,783 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,893,000 after acquiring an additional 15,769 shares during the period.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

