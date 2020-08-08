Manna (MANNA) Trading 173.5% Higher This Week

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded up 39.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 8th. Manna has a total market capitalization of $790,321.13 and approximately $72.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manna coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and FreiExchange. In the last week, Manna has traded 173.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004772 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,752.52 or 1.00022535 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Manna Profile

Manna (MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,789,536 coins and its circulating supply is 661,235,988 coins. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency.

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

