MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MNKD traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.59. 3,949,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,493. MannKind has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.48. The company has a market cap of $380.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43.

In other news, CEO Michael Castagna acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,560 shares in the company, valued at $295,854.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 36,590 shares of company stock valued at $52,948. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

