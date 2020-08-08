Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.87

Maple Leaf Foods Inc (TSE:MFI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.87 and traded as high as $29.34. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at $28.60, with a volume of 245,771 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion and a PE ratio of 66.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.52%.

In other Maple Leaf Foods news, Senior Officer Michael Ross Rawle bought 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$26.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,602.63.

About Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.