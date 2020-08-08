Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Issues Earnings Results

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of MRNS stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.79. 2,952,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,216. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MRNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.