Mark W. Jenkins Sells 190,000 Shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $38,494,000.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Carvana Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $225.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.19.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 181.15% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Carvana by 159.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,575,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654,539 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Carvana by 408.5% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,100,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,265 shares in the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 37.8% in the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,824,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,366 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,033,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,035,000 after purchasing an additional 382,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth $188,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CVNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Carvana from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Carvana from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Carvana from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.52.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

