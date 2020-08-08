Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.61

Shares of Marketing Alliance Inc (OTCMKTS:MAAL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.61 and traded as low as $2.49. Marketing Alliance shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average is $2.61. The company has a market cap of $19.27 million, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of -0.48.

Marketing Alliance Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MAAL)

The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and Medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Illinois, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joes; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa.

