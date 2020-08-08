Masari (MSR) Price Hits $0.0215 on Exchanges

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Masari has a total market capitalization of $303,150.07 and approximately $115,742.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Masari has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Masari coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Masari

Masari is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 14,110,931 coins. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org.

Buying and Selling Masari

Masari can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

