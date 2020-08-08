Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,083 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 227,814 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Masco worth $13,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 139,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 123,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.17. 1,702,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,392. Masco Corp has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average of $45.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,729.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

MAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Masco from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Masco in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Nomura upped their price target on Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Masco from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.69.

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 1,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $62,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $278,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,614 shares of company stock worth $5,811,312 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

