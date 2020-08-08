MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.38.

MTZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,945 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $244,280.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of MasTec by 4.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.4% in the second quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 37,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 11.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in MasTec by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 112,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

MasTec stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.27. The company had a trading volume of 574,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,432. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.57. MasTec has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $73.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.43.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 19.17%. On average, analysts expect that MasTec will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

