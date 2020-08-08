Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 2.0% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $18,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,884,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,156,679,000 after acquiring an additional 470,845 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,735,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,318,022,000 after acquiring an additional 356,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,849,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,103,895,000 after acquiring an additional 366,283 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.6% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,397,735,000 after acquiring an additional 459,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,686,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,375,225,000 after purchasing an additional 158,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $328.02. 3,662,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,836,869. The stock has a market cap of $331.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $303.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.71.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens increased their price target on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.34.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $62,379,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,826,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,558,271,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total value of $2,264,007.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,026,031 shares of company stock valued at $310,833,810. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

