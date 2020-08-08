MASTERNET Price Down 16.1% Over Last Week (MASH)

MASTERNET (CURRENCY:MASH) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. MASTERNET has a total market cap of $6,677.85 and approximately $235.00 worth of MASTERNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASTERNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and STEX. Over the last week, MASTERNET has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.73 or 0.01980241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00092002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00193117 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000173 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00110423 BTC.

MASTERNET Profile

MASTERNET’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,686,740 tokens. The Reddit community for MASTERNET is /r/MasternetMASH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MASTERNET is akasicglobal.io. MASTERNET’s official Twitter account is @MasternetMASH.

Buying and Selling MASTERNET

MASTERNET can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASTERNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASTERNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASTERNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

