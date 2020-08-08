Matchpool (GUP) Price Reaches $0.0027 on Exchanges

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Matchpool has a total market capitalization of $202,754.55 and approximately $183.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Matchpool has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. One Matchpool token can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040250 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.90 or 0.04963729 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002209 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00050368 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014582 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00029712 BTC.

GUP is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com. Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co.

Matchpool can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matchpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

