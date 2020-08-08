Matrix AI Network (MAN) Price Hits $0.0160

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Matrix AI Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, DDEX and CoinEgg. Matrix AI Network has a market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $61,398.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.99 or 0.00493563 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00010946 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000982 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Profile

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 tokens. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Ethfinex, Kucoin, CoinEgg, LBank, IDEX, HitBTC, Gate.io and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

