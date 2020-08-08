Maverick Chain Trading Up 16% Over Last 7 Days (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 21% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Maverick Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top. Over the last week, Maverick Chain has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. Maverick Chain has a market cap of $325,304.37 and $2,891.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net.

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

