MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 8th. One MAX Exchange Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001000 BTC on exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $92,601.06 and approximately $5,790.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.84 or 0.00832917 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00035785 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.46 or 0.01289358 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00010470 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00138720 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,675.12 or 0.99389721 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007051 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00100501 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 359,861,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 788,551 tokens. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject.

MAX Exchange Token Token Trading

MAX Exchange Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

