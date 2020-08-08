Max Property Group 24 Hour Volume Reaches $614.00 (MPG)

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One Max Property Group token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. During the last week, Max Property Group has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Max Property Group has a market cap of $499,440.56 and $614.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000207 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002433 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000951 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000021 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Max Property Group Profile

Max Property Group (MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 693,372,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,223,550 tokens. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. Max Property Group’s official website is maxcrowdfund.com. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling Max Property Group

Max Property Group can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Max Property Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Max Property Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

