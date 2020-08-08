Maxcoin (MAX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $144,279.07

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Bittylicious and YoBit. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $144,279.07 and approximately $1.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.84 or 0.00832917 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00035785 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.46 or 0.01289358 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00010470 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00138720 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,675.12 or 0.99389721 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007051 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00100501 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org.

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

Maxcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, YoBit and Bittylicious. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

