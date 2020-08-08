MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.88 EPS

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.88), Fidelity Earnings reports. MBIA had a negative net margin of 128.21% and a negative return on equity of 12.46%.

Shares of MBIA stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $8.09. 484,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,230. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The company has a market cap of $459.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.96. MBIA has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

Get MBIA alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 18,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $130,636.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.