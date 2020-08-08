MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (NYSE:MKC.V) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $185.66

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (NYSE:MKC.V) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.66 and traded as high as $196.65. MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH shares last traded at $196.00, with a volume of 302 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.88.

Get MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH alerts:

MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (NYSE:MKC.V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%.

About MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (NYSE:MKC.V)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.