McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $211.57

Shares of McKay Securities plc (LON:MCKS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $211.57 and traded as low as $187.49. McKay Securities shares last traded at $188.00, with a volume of 5,303 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCKS. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.58) price target on shares of McKay Securities in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of McKay Securities in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Get McKay Securities alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.55, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.33 million and a PE ratio of 21.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 187.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 211.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from McKay Securities’s previous dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. McKay Securities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.40%.

About McKay Securities (LON:MCKS)

McKay Securities PLC is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of good quality office and industrial buildings within established and proven markets of central London and South East England.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for McKay Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKay Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.