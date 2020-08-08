McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 102.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in McKesson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 41,302.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 93,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,600,000 after purchasing an additional 92,931 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in McKesson by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 627,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,820,000 after purchasing an additional 44,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.00. 569,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.87. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $55.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.97%.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $878,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $154,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048 shares in the company, valued at $156,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,429. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.79.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.