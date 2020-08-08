MCO Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.18 Million (MCO)

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last week, MCO has traded 32% higher against the dollar. One MCO token can now be bought for approximately $5.45 or 0.00046592 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin, Upbit and HitBTC. MCO has a total market capitalization of $86.15 million and approximately $13.18 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MCO alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00040532 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $584.32 or 0.04990963 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002205 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00050438 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00029632 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00013916 BTC.

About MCO

MCO (CRYPTO:MCO) is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. The official message board for MCO is medium.com/@Crypto.com. The official website for MCO is crypto.com. The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto. MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto.

Buying and Selling MCO

MCO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, HitBTC, IDEX, Bittrex, Upbit, Cobinhood, Bit-Z, ABCC, Gate.io, Livecoin, EXX, Coinrail, OKEx, LATOKEN, BigONE, DDEX, Binance, Liqui, YoBit, Bithumb, Cashierest and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.