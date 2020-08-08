Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.31.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MFIN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Medallion Financial from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFIN. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Medallion Financial by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Medallion Financial by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Medallion Financial by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 26,722 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 20,647 shares during the period. 31.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medallion Financial stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,962. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $77.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.50.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medallion Financial will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

