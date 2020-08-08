Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.49

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc (TSE:MDF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.49 and traded as high as $7.25. Mediagrif Interactive Technologies shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 29,246 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Laurentian lifted their price objective on Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from C$3.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.49.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$18.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.27 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Company Profile (TSE:MDF)

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to private sector businesses, public sector organizations, and consumers in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its e-business networks and solutions allow buyers and sellers to find, purchase, and sell products and services; help contractors and vendors access information on business opportunities from the government and private sectors; and offer professionals with automated and integrated business solutions to streamline the supply chain.

