MediBloc [ERC20] 1-Day Volume Tops $124,850.00 (MEDX)

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. During the last week, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. MediBloc [ERC20] has a total market cap of $12.75 million and $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including Kryptono, Coinsuper, CPDAX and DEx.top.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $583.57 or 0.04967535 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002221 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00050490 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00029791 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014324 BTC.

About MediBloc [ERC20]

MEDX is a token. It launched on May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official website is medibloc.org.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, IDEX, Cashierest, Coinsuper, Bittrex, CPDAX, Coinrail, Upbit, Gate.io and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [ERC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

