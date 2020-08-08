MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Trading 14.4% Lower Over Last Week

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market capitalization of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,787.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $398.09 or 0.03377352 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.37 or 0.02599201 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.33 or 0.00494870 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.69 or 0.00803356 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00010934 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.11 or 0.00798446 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00058831 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00016596 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

