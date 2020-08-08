MedicCoin Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $21,162.09 and $1.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com.

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

