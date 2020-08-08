Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Increased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,783 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,225 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 11,423 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,928 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.55.

MDT traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.05. 4,476,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,642,793. The stock has a market cap of $129.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.09.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

