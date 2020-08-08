MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 331.44% and a negative return on equity of 29.99%.

Shares of MGTX stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.80. 55,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,394. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.49. MeiraGTx has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

MGTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub lowered MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MeiraGTx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 14,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $223,631.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,441,938 shares in the company, valued at $21,888,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 4,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $77,619.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,891 shares of company stock worth $530,018. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.