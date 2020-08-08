Melon Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.40 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. Melon has a total market capitalization of $31.44 million and $2.40 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Melon has traded up 32.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Melon token can now be purchased for $25.15 or 0.00214118 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00040603 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.28 or 0.05007794 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002192 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00050616 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00029567 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00013484 BTC.

Melon Token Profile

MLN is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. The official website for Melon is melonport.com. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Melon

