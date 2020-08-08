Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Holdings Raised by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 201.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $7,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mercadolibre by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MELI. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $750.00 price target (up previously from $655.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $670.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $849.45.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $25.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,193.97. The company had a trading volume of 877,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,733. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52 week low of $422.22 and a 52 week high of $1,248.22. The stock has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a PE ratio of -284.28 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,018.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $753.96.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $652.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

