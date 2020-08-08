Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $17,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Mercadolibre by 121.4% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Mercadolibre in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Mercadolibre in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mercadolibre in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mercadolibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MELI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $670.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $775.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $620.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $849.45.

Shares of Mercadolibre stock traded down $25.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,193.97. 877,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,733. The company has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.28 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,018.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $753.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52 week low of $422.22 and a 52 week high of $1,248.22.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $652.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.27 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. Mercadolibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.