Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Short Interest Update

Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 547,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 587,500 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Mercantil Bank by 99.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercantil Bank by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Mercantil Bank during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. 18.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mercantil Bank stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $565.43 million, a P/E ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 0.36. Mercantil Bank has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $23.59.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.20). Mercantil Bank had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $66.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.06 million. Analysts forecast that Mercantil Bank will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMTB. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercantil Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Mercantil Bank from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

