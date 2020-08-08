Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 265,500 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the July 15th total of 280,900 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.67. The stock had a trading volume of 27,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,577. The company has a market capitalization of $346.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.54. Mercantile Bank has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $37.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $41.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.67 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 24.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.58%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 23.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the second quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 3.3% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. 54.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MBWM shares. BidaskClub lowered Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

