Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,033 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.8% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.2% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 217,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after buying an additional 35,092 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 113,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after buying an additional 25,286 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 568,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,961,000 after buying an additional 96,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 96.5% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 41,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 20,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.02. 6,656,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,000,162. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.93.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

