Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Decreased by North American Management Corp

North American Management Corp lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.8% of North American Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.3% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Searle & CO. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,034,040. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.71. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $203.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.