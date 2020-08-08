Merculet (MVP) Trading 18.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 28% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $84,727.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Merculet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Hotbit, CoinMex and OKEx. During the last week, Merculet has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008553 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00109847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.09 or 0.01971195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00192364 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000878 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00110251 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,140,627,563 tokens. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io.

Buying and Selling Merculet

Merculet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit, OKEx and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

