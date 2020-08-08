Mercury (MER) Hits Market Capitalization of $875,970.66

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last seven days, Mercury has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. Mercury has a market cap of $875,970.66 and $5,429.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mercury token can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008570 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00111179 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.21 or 0.01977325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00193219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000885 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00110962 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, Tidex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

