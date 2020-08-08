Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.44.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRCY shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BofA Securities raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:MRCY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.27. 342,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.97. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $96.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.62.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.43 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $486,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,752,557.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,938. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 33,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

