Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.54), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 1.83%.

Shares of MLAB stock traded up $11.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,543. Mesa Laboratories has a 1-year low of $181.90 and a 1-year high of $271.46. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -503.66 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 15.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.67.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

