Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.91

Shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.91 and traded as high as $5.10. Mesa Royalty Trust shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 213 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Mesa Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 50.78% and a net margin of 89.86%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter.

About Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR)

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

