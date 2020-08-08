MetaHash Market Cap Hits $9.47 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and BitForex. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $9.47 million and $6.66 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.69 or 0.01982656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00090457 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00190574 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000883 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000173 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00110982 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,176,470,379 coins and its circulating supply is 2,007,673,569 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org.

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

#MetaHash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

