Metal Price Up 3.2% Over Last Week (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Metal token can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00002915 BTC on popular exchanges. Metal has a total market cap of $22.30 million and $3.04 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metal has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Metal Profile

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,483,821 tokens. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

