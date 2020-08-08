MetaMorph (METM) Market Capitalization Hits $311,813.58

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $311,813.58 and approximately $55,428.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MetaMorph has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One MetaMorph token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, IDEX, LATOKEN and BitMart.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040432 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $583.91 or 0.05003906 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002209 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00050695 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00029680 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00013510 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 249,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 226,346,995 tokens. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro.

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, LATOKEN, IDEX, BitMart and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

