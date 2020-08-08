Metaverse ETP (ETP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.57 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $14.77 million and $1.57 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.85 or 0.03318630 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008528 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00058495 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 78,711,397 coins and its circulating supply is 78,711,292 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org.

