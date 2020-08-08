Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.52

Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.52 and traded as low as $10.15. Mexico Fund shares last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 2,774 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Mexico Fund by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mexico Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mexico Fund by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Mexico Fund by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Mexico Fund by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 40,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 16,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.11% of the company’s stock.

Mexico Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MXF)

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

