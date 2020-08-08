MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America cut MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra cut MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 78.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 231.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 74.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.03. 34,520,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,309,072. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.23. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $289.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.57 million. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.30%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.