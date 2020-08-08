MicroBitcoin (MBC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $257.00

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, P2PB2B and BiteBTC. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $10.24 million and $257.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001841 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org.

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, P2PB2B and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.